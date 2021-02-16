Murder investigation after man is stabbed to death in Kentish town

Police were called to Highgate Road, NW5 shortly before 7.40pm on Monday, 15 February following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service and found a man who is understood to be in his late teens was found suffering from stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Two men- no further details- have been arrested in connection with this incident. Both remain in police custody.

Officers remain in the area as enquiries continue