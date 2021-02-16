Mass overnight recovery operation that took hours after lorry mounts roundabout on Bluebell Hill near Maidstone and ends up in low lying copse

A major part of the A229 was closed overnight to assist in the recovery of a lorry that had left the carriageway and lodged itself on the grass verge down the embank on the Lord Lees Roundabout, at the top of Blue Bell Hill, near Walderslade.

The lorry careered off a road and into a ditch leaving a busy route partially blocked after is understood that the Polish Lorry driver fell asleep whilst the cruise control was engaged on the vehicle.

Emergency services rushed to the scene earlier on Monday morning at around 8.45am. The driver was freed from his by firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue using cutting equipment and small tools.

More than can be said for his big rig that remained off-road for some time.