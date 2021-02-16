Mass overnight recovery operation that took hours after lorry mounts roundabout on Bluebell Hill near Maidstone and ends up in low lying copse

A major part of the A229 was closed overnight to assist in the recovery of a lorry that had left the carriageway and lodged itself on the grass verge down the embank on the Lord Lees Roundabout, at the top of Blue Bell Hill, near Walderslade.
The lorry careered off a road and into a ditch leaving a busy route partially blocked after is understood that the Polish Lorry driver fell asleep whilst the cruise control was engaged on the vehicle.
Emergency services rushed to the scene earlier on Monday morning at around 8.45am. The driver was freed from his by firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue using cutting equipment and small tools.
More than can be said for his big rig that remained off-road for some time.
Recovery specialists brought in three heavy rescue units that had booms and winches to recover the totalled tractor and trailers from the low lying copse. Workers spent many hours decanting the load of white powder that is understood to be used to make coffee.
They were watched by members of the highways team from Kent County Council, who were on the scene as the massive recovery operation took place.
Police say the driver escaped serious injury from the collision that is under investigation.