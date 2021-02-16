M2 set to remain closed for sometime to aid collision investigation work at life changing collision

The M2 motorway in Kent is closed after a car hit the central reservation, leaving some motorists stuck in long queues for three hours.

The closure comes after a vehicle has hit the central barrier.

Specialist collision investigators have been called to investigate the incident that has closed the Dover bound side of the carriageway. Large green screen have been placed on one side of the London bound carriageway.

The investigation is going to take a number of hours. Some stranded drivers called for help and met in a muddy field to pass of a hound baby whilst others waited on the caraway.

Traffic is back to Sittingbourne on the London bound side of the M2.