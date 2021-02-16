UPDATED: M2 set to remain closed for sometime to aid collision investigation work at life changing collision

The M2 motorway in Kent is closed after a car hit the central reservation, leaving some motorists stuck in long queues for three hours.
The closure comes after a vehicle has hit the central barrier.
Specialist collision investigators have been called to investigate the incident that has closed the Dover bound side of the carriageway. Large green screen have been placed on one side of the London bound carriageway.
The investigation is going to take a number of hours. Some stranded drivers called for help and met in a muddy field to pass over a young baby whilst others waited on the carriageway.
Traffic is back to Sittingbourne on the London bound side of the M2.
A statement from Kent Police said:
A closure is being enforced on the coastbound M2 following a serious collision near Blue Bell Hill.
The incident was reported to Kent Police at 11.28am on Tuesday 16 February 2021 and is said to have involved two cars.
It took place on the coastbound carriageway, between junctions 3 and 4, and officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.
To ensure public safety, and allow an investigation to take place, officers have closed the coastbound M2 between junctions 3 and 4.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and, where possible, use an alternative route.
The Londonbound carriageway was also closed but had reopened by 2.15pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage that may have captured it, is asked to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting 16-0476.