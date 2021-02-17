Man been arrested on suspicion of murder in Colchester

Officers from Essex Police are investigating following the death of a woman at an address in Colchester.

Police were called to concerns for a woman at an address in Lilianna Road shortly before 9.10am today (Tuesday 16 February).

Emergency services attended and, sadly, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances which led up to her death and our enquiries are ongoing.

The cause of her death has not been established at this stage but we are treating it as suspicious.

A 51-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for questioning.

If you have any information about the incident please contact Essex Police quoting incident 283 of 16 February.

You can email [email protected] or go online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org