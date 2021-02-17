Officers have charged a man under the Health Protection Regulations after approximately 30 people gathered for a party on a house boat in Hackney

Jordy Nicholas Van Duijvenbode, 31 , of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday, 14 February with one count of holding a gathering of more than 30 people and one count of participating in a gathering of two or more people.

He has been released on bail to appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 March.

Police received several calls in the early hours of Saturday, 13 February to reports of a large number of people playing music on a boat on the River Lea between Tottenham Lock and Hackney. Officers responded and located the boat off Hackney Marshes at approximately 4.20am.