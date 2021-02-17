Pensioner dies in Fatal collision on the M2 motorway near Blue Bell Hill in Kent

At 11.28am on Tuesday 16 February 2021, Kent Police was called to the collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a white Kia Picanto on the M2 between Junctions 3 and 4.

A 79-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

A third vehicle, an articulated lorry, sustained damage from the debris shortly after the collision.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle beforehand, or has dash cam footage which could assist enquiries.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting AH/KA/012/21.