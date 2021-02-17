Hampshire County Council are set to receive a total of £38,830,000 for highway improvements, including £14,886,000 to fix potholes across the region

This is a share of £500 million that has been allocated for Councils across England, expected to fix the equivalent of 10 million potholes. It is part of wider funding totalling over £1.1 billion in England for road maintenance.

Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, commented:

“I am pleased to see funding to fix our potholes and improve our Hampshire highways. I look forward to seeing the benefits that this will bring to constituents when we can more widely travel when COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted.”

Since 2015, the Department for Transport has invested £296 million through the Pothole Action Fund and provided a one-off £240 million for highway authorities in 2018.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said:

“We know potholes are more than just a nuisance – they can be dangerous to drivers and cyclists alike, and cause damage to thousands of vehicles every year.

“The funding allocated today will help councils ensure roads in their area are kept up to standard, and that the potholes that blight road users can be dealt with promptly.”