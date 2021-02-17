Search launched for missing 12 year old from Canterbury

Information is sought to help find a girl who has been reported missing from Barham near Canterbury.

Olivia Sands was last seen in the village at around 10amon Wednesday 17 February 2021 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Can you help?

The 12-year-old is around four feet, five inches tall, of thin build and wears glasses.

She is believed to have been wearing a black, padded coat with a fur-trimmed hood when she was last seen.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 17-0583.