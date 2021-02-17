A man has been charged in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Caversham

O’Neal Joseph, aged 28, of Amersham Road, Caversham, has been charged with one count of murder.

The charge is in connection with the death of 24-year-old Yannick Cupido who died following an incident on Sunday (14/2) in Caversham.

Joseph has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (18/2).

Officers were called at around 12.55am on Sunday to Managua Close in Caversham.

A man was found with a stab wound to the chest and sadly died at the scene.

He has now been formally identified as Yannick Cupido, aged 24.

A post mortem took place yesterday (16/2) and the cause of death was given as a stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Yannick’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and they continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“We are continuing to appeal for information relating to this incident. If you have any details which you think could be helpful to our investigation, no matter how insignificant they may appear to you, please get in touch by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43210062322.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”