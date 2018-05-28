Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in South Darenth

At 10.09am on 17 February 2021 Kent Police received a report that two men had attempted to steal a man’s car while he was sat inside it on East Hill.

The victim had just left a local shop and soon after, two men who had also been inside the shop, got into his vehicle.

One man got into the back of the grey Mercedes while the other person entered the passenger side.

During the altercation the two suspects are reported to have threatened and assaulted the victim before he was able to get out of the car.

The offenders also got out of the vehicle and ran away, having stolen a set of keys and a quantity of change.

Following enquiries investigating officers have now released CCTV images of two men who may have important information that can assist with enquiries.

If you recognise the men in the images or have information about the incident please call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/25827/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers.