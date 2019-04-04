Tribute after man dies following Bolton-le-Sands incident

A second man who was injured in an incident in Bolton-le-Sands has now sadly died.

Craig Peck, 43, suffered serious injuries while carrying out building work at an address on Church Brow on Monday, February 8th.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries yesterday (Wednesday, February 17th).

Tragically his son Liam Peck, 23, was also killed. He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

In an emotional tribute the family said: “Craig and Liam had a close and loving relationship and considered each other as best friends. They spent much time together and although Liam’s main talent lay in cooking, he also loved building and working with his father, something he was used to doing and enjoyed.

“Liam was the life and soul of any event, he had the ability to make mundane situations funny, he loved to make people laugh, he brought joy to everyone who knew him. He and his childhood sweetheart own a popular café in the heart of the community in Kendal, Charlies Café Bar in Kendal was Liam’s dream, he was a magnificent chef and the restaurant will be kept alive by Molly and their family with the help of the community.

“Craig’s remaining three sons, his loving wife and the rest of the family are all devastated beyond belief. We are thankful of all the messages for Craig and Liam but we are unable to respond to people at this time. This is a tragic event that will stay with us for the rest of our lives and we can’t yet comprehend the journey that has started.”

We continue to work with colleagues at the Health and Safety Executive, though the matter remains with police while enquiries are carried out into the cause of the incident.