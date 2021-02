Paige Ripley, who is 13, was last seen at 6am on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Paige is white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit and black slouch boots.

She is believed to have links to the Woolwich area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 16-0215.