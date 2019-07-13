Officers from Southampton West Neighbourhood team are investigating after approximately 500 cannabis plants were discovered in a property in Southampton

Officers from Southampton West Neighbourhood team are investigating after approximately 500 cannabis plants were discovered in a property on Shirley Road. A man aged 20 and another aged 43 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug and are now on bail whilst further investigation takes place.

I understand that some of you may feel that “it’s just a bit of weed,” but the harm caused in the production of the drug is enormous. Large factories like this one are usually run by organised criminal gangs. These gangs are likely to engage in serious violence and use weapons, including firearms. They will often target extremely vulnerable adults and young people in the community to assist in the cultivation and supply of the drug.

http://orlo.uk/wS5Tl If you have any concerns regarding the cultivation or supply of any drug in the area then you may notify us by reporting it on our website: