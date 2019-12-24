Can you help Police find missing Charles Knight from Basingstoke?

The 30-year-old was last seen at around 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 17 Feb) leaving his parents’ home in Burghclere.

We, along with Charles’ family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Charles is described as white, approx. 5ft 8ins tall, tanned skin, slim build with dark hair and a beard. He also has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands.

Charles was last seen wearing a green jacket, green cap, black trousers and walking boots.