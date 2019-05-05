Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Haringey have charged a 15-year-old boy

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on the afternoon of Friday, 19 February on suspicion of murder. He was further arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to a separate offence.

He has since been charged with murder and handling stolen property.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 20 February. He has been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 23 February.

Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car at the location.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Gabriel Bringye, who was 37 years old and from the local area, was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:00hrs.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.