Two men have been locked up for a combined 17-and-a-half years connected to drug and knife-related offences

Jayvarn Booth, 20, was given a total of 11-and-a-half years’ detention after pleading guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Teelan Rock, 21, was handed a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of assisting an offender, conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and perverting the course of justice.

Booth, formerly of Pippin Close, St Ann’s, stabbed a man in the neck outside a property in Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, on 14 June 2020. The victim received life-threatening injuries and needed emergency surgery in hospital before he was later discharged.

Rock, formerly of Coppice Road, Arnold, was present during the attack and assisted by driving Booth away from the scene and also assisted in the disposal of the vehicle

Booth and Rock also conspired to supply Class A drugs between 1 June 2020 and 15 June 2020.

As part of the extensive investigation a phone number believed to be used for county lines drug supply was attributed to the pair.

Rock was also convicted of perverting the course of justice, between 25 June 2020 and 30 June 2020, which related to him getting another person to make a phone call to a witness offering them money and drugs to say that he wasn’t present.

Detective Sergeant Mark Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope these sentences show how seriously Nottinghamshire Police takes knife and drug-related crime in our communities.

“Violence and weapon-enabled crime will not be tolerated and we will be relentless in pursuing individuals involved in such serious offences and do everything in our power to bring them to justice.

“Community intelligence is vital to our ongoing work to tackle these issues and I’d like to reassure people that we will act on information provided to us to help keep people safe.

“We are committed to working closely with our local communities, partners and neighbourhood policing teams to take proactive action against suspected offenders and to disrupt criminal activity.

“Our work to tackle priorities such as knife crime and county lines is going on all year round. The force has invested resources and training into improving the identification and protection of victims of such offences and we are always proactively doing our utmost to protect vulnerable individuals.

“We continue to respond to intelligence, seek opportunities to disrupt criminal activity linked to county lines as well as visiting young people at risk of criminal exploitation.

Our message is clear – those who prey on the vulnerable will be relentlessly pursued and we will ensure that they feel the full force of the law.”