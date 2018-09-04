A nine year-old boy was taken to hospital, in a critical condition, where he sadly died

P olice were called to an address in Vashon Drive, in Copcut, Droitwich His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are on-going around the circumstances of his death. His next of kin has been informed.”

DI Ed Slough, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time. We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

“We are aware of comments in the media and social media relating this to a stabbing, we would like to clear this up and say there were not stab wounds found on the young boy.”

He continued: “The death of a child this age can have a huge impact on his family and his friends. We are supporting his family with specially trained officers, and if any of his friends or young people in the area are affected by this unfortunate death please seek out support from specialist child bereavement charities such as https://www.childbereavementuk.org/