A 34-year-old Doncaster man has been jailed for six years for assaulting a man with a machete

Kiel Tetley, formerly of Bowness Drive, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 15 February where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault and threatening to cause damage at an earlier hearing.

On 19 September 2020, police received a reported from a woman saying Tetley had threatened to burn the Mill House Caravan Site, where he was a resident, down.

Later that same day, police received further calls that someone wielding a machete was assaulting a man at the caravan site. The victim – a 36-year-old man – was found by officers in the Keyworth Close area with machete wounds to his neck, back and head, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

PC Leanne Daffern, who investigated both incidents, said: “Tetley is now behind bars for a serious assault against another man and for making threats that caused a lot of fear and distress.

“His behaviour was clearly dangerous and showed little to no regard for the safety of others at the caravan site, and I am pleased he has admitted his guilt.