How a brave victim stood up against her abuser and the family who tried to dissuade her coming forward to police

A teenage girl was subjected to multiple rapes and sexual attacks at the hands of Craig Wight, a 43-year old sex offender from the Killingworth area.
Despite being encouraged by others to drop any complaints against the predatory paedophile, she bravely spoke out against him and because of her strength, Wight has now been handed a 15- year sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.
Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Jaclyn Younger, said the girl had shown exceptional courage speaking out against her abuser and hopes it will encourage others to speak out who may be suffering in silence