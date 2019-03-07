A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in north London

Police were called to Preston Road, shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday, 18 February by the London Ambulance Service to a report of a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died shortly before 09:00hrs on Friday, 19 February.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Drekwon Patterson from the Wembley area.

Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Enquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, in charge of policing in Brent, said: “It is another tragedy that a boy of just 16 years old has died as the result of a knife crime.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time and my officers, alongside homicide detectives, are doing everything they can to identify and arrest those responsible.

“There will be enhanced reassurance patrols in the Preston Road area as I know the local community will have been deeply affected by the death of a teenager.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any of the events leading up to the stabbing, or knows anything about who did it, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 8167/18Feb, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.