A collisoin on Kings Drive in Torquay has left the driver of a BMW with life threatening injuries

At approximately 12.48am on Sunday 21st February 2021 a single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on The King’s Drive, Torquay. The vehicle is a 2013 Silver BMW 3 series saloon.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the BMW has sustained life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver was flown by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Local officers as well as Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened

Any persons who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular any Dashcam footage are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on tel: 101 quoting log number 28 of the 21st February 2021.