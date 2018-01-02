Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious incident in Newport

Police were called to Caesars Road at 2.07am this morning (Sunday) to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Five people have been arrested – two on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at 2.07am on Sunday, February 21, to a report of a serious assault at an address on Caesars Road, Newport.

“Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted being attended to by paramedics.

“He was transported to St Mary’s Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries.

“Five arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

“A 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Newport, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“A 41-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest.

“A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Newport, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“All five remain in police custody at this time.

“An investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing. Officers believe all parties to be known to each other and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries. If anyone has any questions, please come and speak to us.”