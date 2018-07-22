Traveller community mourning the death of man killed involved in fatal off road dirt bike collision in Laleham

A member of the local travelling community has been killed in a fatal collision after the off-road motorbike he was riding was involving in a collision with the 3 series BMW. A second man has been left fighting for his life with serious life-changing injuries,

The fatal collision took place on Sunday evening. Witnesses who live near who asked not to be named by said they heard the sound of the motorbike raving up and then a loud bang.

Officers from Surrey Roads policing have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

A full forensic examination is taking place with a specialist from the Sussex and Surrey Serious Collision team leading the investigation.

The road remains closed in both directions at the junction with Abbey Driver and Ferry Lane. Relatives of the man have been to the scene and laid flowers and paid tribute to the man.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died and another man was seriously injured in a collision on Shepperton Road, Laleham.

Officers were called at around 5.54pm to report of a collision between a scrambler-type motorcycle and a blue BMW car. The collision happened close to the car park for the play area at the far north east of Laleham Park (close to the junction with Abbey Drive).

Despite the efforts of the ambulance crew, one of the two men on the motorbike was declared dead at the scene. The other rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The men’s families have been informed. The driver of the BMW was uninjured.

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist our investigation into the cause of the collision. We are specifically looking to speak to anyone who saw it happen; or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle between 5.30pm and the time of the collision; or who has dashcam or helmetcam footage from the immediate area between 5.30pm and 6pm

If you think you are able to assist the investigation, please contact us through the “Live Chat” function on the Surrey Police web page, quoting reference PR/P21037307. You can also contact us by calling 101.