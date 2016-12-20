Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing on 11 February of Hani Solomo in Parsons Green have made a further arrest

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday, 21 February, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody at a London police station.

Two people have previously been charged:

Ahmed Fatah, 18 (14.10.02) of Fulham Road, SW6 and a 17-year-old male of Fulham were charged on Friday, 19 February with the murder of Hani Solomon and causing grievous bodily harm to a second victim.

They appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 19 February. They will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 23 February.

An 23-year-old man remains on bail until a date in mid-March. A fourth man was released with no further action.