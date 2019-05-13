Man due in court in connection with alleged serious assaults in Bournemouth

A man has been charged in connection with two alleged serious assaults in Bournemouth.



Dorset Police was called at around 8.05pm on Thursday 18 February 2021 to a report that a woman aged in her 40s had sustained multiple stab wounds at an address in Maxwell Road. She was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that are not life-threatening.



A second person – a teenage girl – was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to her neck.



At 11.59pm on the same day it was reported that a woman had been injured on Vale Road. Officers attended and located a woman aged in her 30s from Bournemouth with a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is described as stable.



A 37-year-old man from Bournemouth has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of false imprisonment, committing grievous bodily harm with intent, rape and sexual assault by penetration. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 February 2021.



Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “Following a detailed investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges.



“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support the women and girl, who have been updated with this development.



“Enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of either Maxwell Road or Vale Road at the relevant times and saw what happened, or was driving in the vicinity and captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”



Chief Inspector Alan Setchell, of Bournemouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Local officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days and can be approached by any member of the public who has any concerns following these incidents.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210028453 for the Maxwell Road incident or 55210028513 for the Vale Road incident. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.



