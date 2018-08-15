Two weeks after the tragic death of 15-year-old Alfie Lawton in New Malden, detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward

.

Police were called at around 7pm on Monday, 8 February, to reports of an unresponsive male found near to the railway lines in Green Lane Recreation Ground.

Officers attended, and despite the best efforts of the members of the public who found him and the London Ambulance Service, Alfie was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin were informed.

Alfie’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

On Monday, 15 February a post-mortem examination was carried out but did not establish a cause of death. Further tests will now take place.

The Met’s South West Local Investigations team are leading the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

All efforts are being made to trace witnesses who may have further information and officers are urging anyone who was in or around Green Lane Recreation Ground on the evening of Monday, 8 February, or who may spoke with Alfie in the days before his death, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin said: “Alfie’s family, and their community of neighbours and friends are struggling with the grief of losing such a wonderful and vibrant young man.

“Police are actively investigating the circumstances that led to Alfie’s tragic death, which is currently remains unexplained. We need as much information as possible to assist our enquiries, and answer the questions the family has about what happened to Alfie on that day.

“If anyone has any information, regardless of how insignificant they think it may be, please provide it to the investigation team so it can be followed up.”

Anyone with information that could help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD5562/08FEB21.