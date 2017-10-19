Detectives have charged a woman with a number of sexual offences

Ashley Wright, 26 of Wigston, Leicestershire was charged on Wednesday, 17 February with two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual communication with a child and abuse of position.

She was bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 18 March.

The initial offence took place at a secure training centre in Buckinghamshire in May 2019.

The remaining offences occurred between May 2019 and January 2020 at different locations.

The offences all relate to one victim.