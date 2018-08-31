A man who spat at police officers while shouting about Coronavirus has been jailed

Samir Fouad, 18 of Lansbury Close, Brent, was sentenced to 20 weeks in custody after he appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 17 February and pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of racially abusing a police officer.

The court heard police were called to a fast food restaurant on High Street in Harlesden on 3 July 2020 to a report of criminal damage.

When police arrived at the scene, the takeaway restaurant was closed and there was no sign of any damage having occurred.

The door to an upstairs flat was open and a man told officers there had been a fight and led them to a room where Fouad was on a bed screaming in pain.

He did not speak English and appeared to be pointing to his shoulder.

An ambulance was requested and officers tried to explain they were getting him help.

Fouad was very erratic in his behaviour and got up and walked from the room and then attempted to jump from a window.

He has then pulled away from the window and restrained by officers on the bed. Fouad then kicked out and shouted ‘Corona’ before spitting at two of the officers.

He was arrested and detained in handcuffs.

Shortly before he was placed in the police van, he racially abused one of the officers.

Inspector Sammi Elfituri, based in Brent, said: “The officers called to the scene were simply trying to help Fouad after they found him injured.

“To be spat at and racially abused is completely unacceptable and it is right that he has received a custodial sentence.

“Spitting is despicable at any time, but it is even more reprehensible in the middle of a pandemic when officers, like the public, are working so hard to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”