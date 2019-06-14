A 49-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering Kayleigh Dunning in Portsmouth in December 2019

Mark Brandford, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, was today (Monday 22 February 2021) found guilty of 32-year-old Kayleigh’s murder by a jury sitting at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He denied killing his lover Kayleigh, who was found in his flat on Kingston Crescent with fatal sharp and blunt force injuries to her head and neck by paramedics shortly before 10pm on December 17 2019.

He was also found guilty of a second charge of disclosing private sexual films without the consent of Kayleigh Dunning, an individual who appeared in the film, with the intent of causing her distress between October 22 2018 and December 17 2019; a charge which he also denied.