Puppy dies in woman’s arms after being ‘thrown from car’ in Coventry

A woman who found him picked him up, and he died in her arms

A puppy died after it was thrown “like a piece of rubbish” from window of a car in Coventry.

The dog, just eight weeks, was found by a passer-by who had noticed a van swerve to avoid something.

She picked him up and wrapped him in her coat to try and protect him from the freezing temperatures, but sadly he died in her arms.

The incident happened on Aldermans Green Road, near Parrots Grove, outside the Old Crown pub last Thursday, February 11, at around 10.20am.

The RSPCA are investigating, describing it as an “horrific act”.

The woman who found the puppy in Coventry said the incident was “terribly upsetting”.

She added: “I saw a van swerve to avoid an object in the road and then when I looked over I could see something and thought maybe a cat had been hit by a vehicle.

“When I ran over to see what happened I realised it was a small puppy – he wasn’t there earlier as I would have noticed him.

“I wrapped him up tightly in my coat as it was a freezing morning and I heard him make a noise so think he was alive at that point.

“I took him to a nearby house and wrapped him in towels and used heat pads to warm him up but sadly I realised he had probably died in my arms.

“The poor puppy smelt really bad so I guess he had not been kept in good conditions.

“I just feel so saddened by what has happened to him. It was terribly upsetting and I don’t understand how anyone can do something so cruel.”

Puppy was “thrown away like a piece of rubbish” RSPCA animal rescuer inspector Ben Jones wants to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information.

He said: “It appears this poor puppy was callously thrown from a vehicle like a piece of rubbish into the middle of a road on a freezing morning. There were no other signs of injury on his body.

“At this stage no-one actually saw the puppy being thrown from the car although there is some CCTV footage that shows a white van slowing down shortly before he is found.

“I am keen to trace any further witnesses to the incident of anyone who may know who this puppy belonged to prior to this incident as he was not microchipped.

“It is an horrific act which has obviously upset those kind people who went to help this poor puppy so I am keen to find those responsible.”