A 27-year-old woman from Southampton has been convicted after pleading guilty to a number of offences, including drink-driving, in both Southampton and Eastleigh

Shannah Cave, of Tatwin Crescent, Southampton, pleaded guilty to one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, one count of dangerous driving on a road or public place, one count of criminal damage, one count of assault with intent to resist arrest and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

Southampton Crown Court heard how just before 1pm on Saturday 29 February 2020, Cave become embroiled in a domestic-related argument on Primrose Road, Southampton. She kicked out at the front door of a property, causing damage, before driving away from the scene in a vehicle, crossing over the pavement and causing significant damage to a fence attached to the property.

She then drove away in an aggressive manner and was eventually stopped by officers on Honeysuckle Road. A volunteer officer, acting in his role as a Special Constable, approached the vehicle with caution asking her to get out of the vehicle. However, as the officer got closer Cave revved the engine and drove towards him, forcing him to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

The court heard how Cave carried on towards Eastleigh and had come to a stop in Arnold Road, Eastleigh. Police were further alerted to her presence by a member of public who had witnessed Cave drinking alcohol while driving the vehicle. Attending officers located her still in the driving seat and arrested her on suspicion of drink-driving. While escorting her to the police van, Cave also assaulted an officer, resulting in her being further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Shannah Cave pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday 17 February 2021 and was handed a seven months prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also required to undertake 24 days of rehabilitation alongside 80 hours of unpaid work. In addition, Cave was also disqualified from driving for three years and required to undergo an extended re-test.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Caroline Price of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Shannah Cave was under the influence of alcohol when she chose to meet out a continuing domestic argument, using her car to damage property. In a highly agitated state she left that scene and drove directly at a police officer, narrowly avoiding serious injury to him. Her actions are unacceptable and reprehensible – it could have resulted in serious injury or worse to the officer involved, other drivers and pedestrians or herself.