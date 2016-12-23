A lorry driver remains serious after M2 collision closed motorway for hours

An HGV driver remains in serious conditon after a crash on the M2 motorway that has seen a closure of both carriageways

The M2 is closed between J3 (Maidstone/A229) and J4 (Gillingham/A278) due to an HGV narrowly avoiding a crossover.

Emergency crews attended the scene and the man was taken to William Harvey Hospital.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 3.10pm to reports of an RTC involving an HGV.

“Ambulance crews have attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The man attended in a road vehicle rather than by helicopter.

“A man was treated at the scene before being taken to William Harvey Hospital in a serious condition.”

A major recover and repair operation has taken place in the closed section as a large amount of crash barrier has to be removed and replaced after it was badly damaged. The closure was removed after 3am on Wednesday morning.