Updated:Six fire crews battle blaze at Sandown pier

Fire crews from across the Isle of Wight have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out on Sandown Pier on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Crews from Sandown,Shanklin and an aerial ladder from Ryde were called just after 4am following a number of calls to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire control reporting smoke issuing from the 875 foot long pier that opened in 1879.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze that has been tackled by fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus using a three hose reel and a covering jet. It’s understood that it took crews approx 30 mins to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesman for HIWFRS said: Fire appliances from Sandown, Shanklin,Rude and the aerial ladder platform from Ryde are in attendance at a fire on Sandown Pier. Six fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus are using three hose reels to extinguish the fire, and a covering jet. We were called at 4.09am.