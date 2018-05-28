Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to try and locate 12 year old John Smith who is currently missing.
John was last seen at approximately 12.30pm today 22/2/21 in the area of Vian Way Corby.
John is described as being 4’9 tall, stocky build, has gingery brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
If anyone has seen John or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts please call Northants Police via 101 and quote reference MPC1/509/21.
Please share our appeal. Ok
Appeal issued to locate 12 year old John Smith
5 hours ago
