A man has sadly died following an RTC in Lichfield last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police at 7:59pm to the junction of Flats Lane and the A5 at Weeford to the collision involving a car and van. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a critical care paramedic and doctor attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, they found an occupant of the car in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care to the patient, but sadly despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”