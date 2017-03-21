Felix Hetherington,26, has been charged following an incident in Caesars Road, Newport during the early hours of Sunday morning

Police were called at 2.07 am to reports of a serious assault at a block of flats off Caesar’s Road.

Officers attended and a 49-year-old man, who had serious sustained injuries, was transported to St Mary’s Hospital. He remains in a serious condition.

Five people were subsequently arrested in connection with this incident including 2 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Now, 26-year-old Felix Hetherington of Caesars Road, Newport has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is to appear via video link at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).

A 41-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, all from Newport, who were also arrested in connection with this incident, have been bailed until 21st March.