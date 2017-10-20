Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Tottenham have named the victim as they continue to appeal for information

Police were called at approximately 4pm on Monday, 22 February to reports of a 21-year-old man stabbed in West Green Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended, but despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim has been named as Tyreke Watson.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A post mortem examination will take place on Wednesday, 24 February.

A crime scene remains in place on West Green Road and local residents will see an increased number of officers conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and my team of detectives is determined to locate and arrest those responsible for the fatal stabbing.

“Tyreke’s family have been left completely devastated by his death and I would urge anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information about this case to contact police.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, local police commander for Haringey, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of another young man as the result of a senseless stabbing on the streets of Haringey. My thoughts and sympathies lie with the family and loved ones of the young man at this very difficult and traumatic time.

“Homicide detectives are working incredibly hard alongside local officers to understand what happened yesterday afternoon and to identify and apprehend those responsible as soon as possible. If you witnessed what happened, or have any information about the murder, then I would urge you to get in contact and tell us what you know.

“You can approach local officers in the area, call the non-emergency number on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Everyone in Haringey has a part to play in the reduction of violence and helping keep our communities safe.

“Over the next few days you will see increased police patrols and weapon sweeps in the area to provide reassurance to our communities. If you know someone who has access to a knife, or habitually carries one, then please tell us so that we can act now to prevent any further mindless violence.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 1010 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4438/22Feb (or Op Taylorsville).