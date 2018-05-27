Police are concerned about 68 year old John O’Reilly who was last seen at 6.30pm, on Saturday, in Norbiton. John is 5ft 5″ and of medium build. He’s got white curly hair and a beard. Last seen wearing dark trousers and dark puffer jacket. Please call 999 if you see him.
Police are appealing for help in finding missing John
2 days ago
1 Min Read
