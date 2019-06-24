An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham.

Police were called at approximately 18:55hrs on Tuesday, 23 February to reports of a man found with a stab injury in Gillman Drive, E15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged 19, was taken to hospital for treatment; he remains there in a critical condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue; there have been no arrests.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6614/23Feb.