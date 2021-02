Police are on the scene in Henry Road on the Eythorne Park Estate in #Brixton #SW9 after a male was stabbed this evening. London Air ambulance doctors and paramedics attended and gave the man unit of blood following the attack.

A large crime scene remains in place whilst police carry out their investigation. A Section60 has been put in place covering the areas between Brixton Road, Camberwell New Road, Denmark Hill and Coldharbour Lane – expires at 6.45am on Wednesday 24th February 2020.