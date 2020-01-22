Can you help us reunite a grieving family with the belongings of their late relative?

Police are looking to help the family of Robert Simpson (pictured) after he died following a medical episode in Jesmond on February 11.

The 55-year-old was cycling along Skinnerburn Road when he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He sadly died in hospital two weeks later while surrounded by members of his family.

However, Robert was moving between a number of hotel rooms at the time of his death after recently leaving his home.

Police enquiries have been unable to trace his main residence and his family have been unable to track down the majority of his belongings.

Now we are appealing for the help of residents and hotel staff across Newcastle to see if you can identify where Robert was staying around the time of his death.

Officers have checked some of the rooms he has been staying at and recovered a small number of possessions, but we have not been able to track down all of his belongings.

It is very difficult for Robert’s family to have closure until they have recovered his things and so we are doing everything we can to identify places had been staying.

If you recognise Robert and know where he may have been living in recent weeks and months, then please visit the ‘Tell Us Something’ on the Northrumbia Police page on their website quoting log 467 11/02/21.