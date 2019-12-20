Josh Alexander, 31, from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire chased, intimidated and punched his pet dog

The company director Alexander pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a black terrier named Goat and failing to ensure that his needs were met.

The IT specialist was caught on CCTV chasing the terrified dog along an alleyway next to his home and punching him.

The linked article suggests that abuse occurred on more than one occasion.

After viewing the footage, presiding magistrate Chloe Jeffs told Alexander: “This case is so serious that custody has been a strong option. We have thought long and hard about whether to send you to prison.

“We have more than 35 years’ experience on the bench and we have never seen footage as upsetting as what we have seen today when it comes to animal welfare.

“Your intimidating behaviour towards a dog who you claim to miss was cruel, mean and, frankly, quite shocking and to call yourself an animal lover is outrageous. We do not believe that you can be trusted to look after animals.”

Goat has since been rehomed by the RSCPA.