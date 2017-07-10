Detectives appeal for information following knifepoint robbery in Litherland

Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery in Litherland on , Monday night ( 22 February 2021)

At around 7.30pm, the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking with friends near to the canal bridge close to Sefton Street, towards Tesco. The group were approached by three males, one of whom produced a knife and made threats. The victim’s bike was taken and the men made off.

The bike is described as a black GT Aggressor Sport with white writing (pictured).

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney said: “This was a frightening experience for a group of teenagers to go through, and we’re determined to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

“If you were in the area around 7.30pm and saw or captured anything, let us know and we will take action. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we’d like to hear from anyone who has a descriptions of the men involved in this cowardly offence.

“Likewise, if you have seen this bike in the area or been offered it for sale, come forward.”

Please contact us via our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000116553.