A man from Whitehaven was sentenced to two years 6 months for possession of a knife and drugs

Ryan Bennett, 35, of Brakeside Gardens, Whitehaven was sentenced for possession bladed article in a public place and possession of a Class B drug – Amphetamine at Carlisle Crown Court.

This related to an incident on the 22nd March 2020 on Woodhouse Road, Whitehaven at around 5:30pm in which police were called to the area following concerns about Bennetts behaviour.

Officers arrived at the address; Bennetts resisted but was arrested. Following a search officers located a bag of white powder and located a knife near to Bennetts location.

Police Constable Paul Kearns said “This is a great result and thankfully Bennett didn’t use the knife on anyone.

“Carrying a knife can have fatal consequences and we will not tolerate this happening in our communities.

“I hope that the prison sentence can send a clear message to those who would consider carrying a knife, that if you do we will do all we can to ensure you are removed from society and spend time in prison.”