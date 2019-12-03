A man has been jailed for more than five years for dealing drugs on the streets of Harrogate

Andrew Paul Christian Brown, 46, was arrested in the Montpellier Hill area of the town on 17 September 2020 by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team.

He was subsequently charged with supplying heroin on dates in 2019 and 2020, as well as possessing criminal property – namely more than £700 found in his underwear following a search by officers.

Brown pleaded guilty, and on 19 February 2021 at York Crown Court he was jailed for a total of five years and seven months. In addition, the court ordered that £716 be confiscated from him, and he must also pay a victim surcharge.

DC Tom Barker, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Brown’s conviction and prison sentence should send a very clear message to anyone who is involved in county lines drug dealing in our area: North Yorkshire Police will target you and make it extremely difficult for you carry out your criminal activity.

“Harrogate is one of the safest places in the country, and officers here are working hard to keep it that way. We urge anyone who has any information about drug dealing to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Tackling county lines drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police, and our Expedite teams work proactively to prevent and detect drug dealing and associated offences. They also safeguard and protect those who are vulnerable and targeted by organised crime networks.

Your information is vital in helping us to do this. To find out more about how you can help and what to look out for, visit northyorkshire.police.uk/what-we-do/tackling-crime/county-lines-drug-dealing/.