A 43-year-old man has been jailed for thirteen-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to firearms offences.

Keon Campbell has been jailed after appearing at Leicester Crown Court today (Monday 22 February), where he pleaded guilty to:

Possessing prohibited firearms for sale or transfer

Possessing articles for use in the conversion of imitation firearms

Possessing ammunition for sale or transfer

On 13 August 2019 Campbell – who is also known as Leon Hall – was arrested by police while driving his car in Cooks Lane, Wigston. Information received suggested he had been involved in the supply of class A drugs.

As part of the investigation, two addresses in Blaby linked to him were searched by police. Officers subsequently found pistols, ammunition and drugs.

At a previous court appearance Campbell, of Cross Street in Blaby, admitted:

Being concerned in supplying a controlled drug to another

Possessing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis) with intent to supply

Possessing prohibited firearms

Possessing ammunition when prohibited

Detective Sergeant Jason Fell said: “Despite Campbell initially telling us the drugs we recovered were for his own use, there is no doubt in my mind that they were destined for the streets of Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and beyond.

“We also recovered guns and ammunition that Campbell shouldn’t have had – and which could have been used with fatal consequences.

“I am glad that he has today admitted his crimes and hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact he is now serving a custodial sentence.”