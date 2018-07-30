A man who caused grievous bodily harm to a seven-week-old baby, leaving her with a broken leg, has been sentenced

Kieron Platten told police and hospital staff that he heard a clicking noise while changing her nappy at a property in Owston Road, Annesley, during the early hours of 18 August 2017.

Doctors who examined the baby couldn’t find the cause of the injury and after she was transferred to see a specialist, X-rays revealed a significant fracture and the expert did not believe the injury could be explained by a nappy change.

Platten, of The Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was later arrested and charged. He pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm without intent and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court .

Detective Constable Simon Hary, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was concluded that force must have been used to inflict this child’s injury.

“I am pleased that he has now been sentenced and I wish the child well for the future.

“We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable members of society, and police and our partner agencies will do everything possible to bring to justice to those who harm childre