Detectives investigating a murder in Haringey have made a third arrest

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, 22 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car at the location.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Gabriel Bringye, who was 37 years old and from the local area, was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8pm .

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Two teenagers aged 15 years old and 17 years old have charged with murder. ‘A’ has also been charged with handling stolen property.