Two men from the Great Yarmouth area have been sentenced following an investigation into the supply of cocaine

Charlton Glover, aged 26, of Mill Road, Cobholm, and Tobias Coker, aged 23 of Main Road, Rollesby appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced, after pleading guilty at earlier hearings.

Yesterday’s results follow an investigation that began on 1 August 2019, when officers from Operation Moonshot East attempted to stop a Mercedes A class on North Quay, Great Yarmouth. The driver, Tobias Coker, ran from the vehicle and discarded evidence into the river Bure. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was later released under investigation.

On 15 January 2020 officers stopped a white BMW 1 series close to Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. The driver, Charlton Glover, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. Officers searched Glover’s home address and found a large quantity of cash in excess of £10,000 concealed in his bedroom. He was taken in for questioning, and later released under investigation.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot East team initially investigated the incidents separately, but were then able to link the pair, after discovering that both suspects were involved in the supply of cocaine, and had been for a prolonged period of time.

Glover and Coker were later re-arrested, and each subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Glover was also charged for possession of criminal property.

At yesterday’s court hearing, Charlton Glover was sentenced to 4 years and six months imprisonment. Tobias Coker was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment. They were each also made to pay a victim surcharge.

Acting Sergeant Steve Lee said, “We are really pleased with this result, as it sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing, and will target those who supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk. We were able to prove that Glover and Coker have been dealing cocaine for a long time, following a thorough and diligent investigation by the Moonshot East team.

“If anyone has any concerns or information about drug dealing in their local area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously online, or by calling 0800 555 111”